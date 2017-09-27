UT student assaulted north of campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas student was punched in the back of his head while walking near campus Wednesday morning.

Austin Police Department officers responded to Harris Avenue after the woman was allegedly attacked while in Eastwoods Neighborhood Park around 10:30 a.m. The student is being treated at the hospital, according to UT.

The University of Texas Police Department wrote in a letter sent to students that the suspect is a black man in his 30s. He may be homeless.

“UTPD urges everyone to walk in pairs or with a group and to remain aware of your surroundings at all times,” the letter stated. “Please report any suspicious activity or persons by dialing 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call UTPD at 512-471-4441 ext. 9.