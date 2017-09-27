Texas’ oil regulator took vacation amid Harvey

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, employee Bryan Herrera holds a makeshift sign that reads, "Out of Gas," as he stands outside the Shell filling station where he works, in north Dallas. Records show that Texas' chief oil and gas regulator Kim Corley was on vacation in the critical days surrounding Hurricane Harvey as fuel shortages became rampant and industrial tanks spilled. Corley is a former Shell Oil executive and was executive director of the Texas Railroad Commission since 2016. Her work calendar obtained by The Associated Press showed her on vacation for at least 11 days before and after Harvey made landfall. Corley abruptly resigned last week. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
AUSTIN (AP) — Records show that Texas’ chief oil and gas regulator was on vacation in the critical days surrounding Hurricane Harvey as the state grappled with fuel shortages and refinery spills.

Kim Corley is a former Shell Oil executive and was executive director of the Texas Railroad Commission since 2016. Her work calendar obtained by The Associated Press showed her on vacation for at least 11 days before and after Harvey made landfall.

Corley abruptly stepped down last week. She didn’t dispute her vacation Wednesday but said she was “active and available” during Harvey. Corley says neither Harvey nor her performance came up in a meeting with the commissioner chairwoman that preceded her resignation.

Harvey caused a fuel panic and left the agency scrambling to reassure the public there was enough gasoline.

