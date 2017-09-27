Round Rock spa robbed with AK-47

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a Round Rock business using an AK-47.

Cruz Reyes Soliz, 27, faces a charge of aggressive robbery. He allegedly kicked in the back door of Seven Day Spa at 1510 Sam Bass Road Sept. 21 and ordered a victim to give him money from out of the lockers meant for personal property.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police “I thought I was going to die.”

She told officers he stole her Louis Vuitton purse, wallet and cell phone.

Another woman was in the business at the time and saw him walk in with a gun.

“When he pointed the gun at her she was ‘scared for [her] life’ so she ran out a side door and hid,” the affidavit stated.

SWAT responded to the scene around 4 p.m. but couldn’t find Soliz. Later, investigators reviewed security video and saw he and a woman had visited the business about half an hour before the robbery, drove away, and then returned. That’s when he left the passenger’s seat and could be seen kicking in the business’ back door.

Police looked up the vehicle information and used it to find Soliz. His bond is set at $250,000.