Mark Cuban lends Mavericks’ plane to player bringing donations to Puerto Rico

DALLAS (KXAN) — A Dallas Mavericks player from Puerto Rico took the day off from the basketball court to deliver much-needed supplies to the hurricane-hit island.

Point guard J.J. Barea left Tuesday morning and returned to Dallas around 7 p.m. with family and friends from Puerto Rico, KXAS reports.

“I told my people, I gotta go down to Puerto Rico,” Barea said. “I’ve got to see it. I’ve got to be there and then I’ll come back. And when I come back I’ll be a little bit more calm.”

#Repost 🙏🏾 This morning @jjbarea11 boarded the Mavs charter full of supplies heading to Puerto Rico. Thinking of him and PR🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 A post shared by Big Rob (@bigtallrob) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated his plane for the relief effort. Barea used it to bring generators, water, medicine and supplies to Puerto Rico. Barea said he has several more 18-wheelers filled with donations and hopes to work with Cuban on more deliveries soon. He also said he wants to get the word out about how serious the situation is there.

“This is home for me,” Barea said. “This is where I learned how to do everything. These are the people that gave everything to me. So I’m always going to give back with my foundation, especially when they need me the most.”