Mark Cuban lends Mavericks’ plane to player bringing donations to Puerto Rico

By Published:
Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea helped bring supplies to Puerto Rico Sept. 26 (NBC Photo)
Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea helped bring supplies to Puerto Rico Sept. 26 (NBC Photo)

DALLAS (KXAN) — A Dallas Mavericks player from Puerto Rico took the day off from the basketball court to deliver much-needed supplies to the hurricane-hit island.

Point guard J.J. Barea left Tuesday morning and returned to Dallas around 7 p.m. with family and friends from Puerto Rico, KXAS reports.

“I told my people, I gotta go down to Puerto Rico,” Barea said. “I’ve got to see it. I’ve got to be there and then I’ll come back. And when I come back I’ll be a little bit more calm.”

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated his plane for the relief effort. Barea used it to bring generators, water, medicine and supplies to Puerto Rico. Barea said he has several more 18-wheelers filled with donations and hopes to work with Cuban on more deliveries soon. He also said he wants to get the word out about how serious the situation is there.

“This is home for me,” Barea said. “This is where I learned how to do everything. These are the people that gave everything to me. So I’m always going to give back with my foundation, especially when they need me the most.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s