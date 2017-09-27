Maine police officer helps skunk with head stuck in cup

By Published:
A Maine police officer removed a cup from a skunk's head (NBC News Photo)
A Maine police officer removed a cup from a skunk's head (NBC News Photo)

YORK, Maine (KXAN/NBC) — A police officer helped out a skunk in Maine that was a little too eager to get the last drop of milkshake from the bottom of the cup.

Officer David McKinnon from the York, Maine Police Department was working the night shift as a motorcycle cop. He found the animal wandering in the street with a McFlurry cup on to its head — not exactly a typical call. The cup’s lid was still attached to the cup.

He followed the skunk and managed to remove the cup, all without being sprayed. The skunk wandered around for a little while before scampering off.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s