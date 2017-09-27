Maine police officer helps skunk with head stuck in cup

YORK, Maine (KXAN/NBC) — A police officer helped out a skunk in Maine that was a little too eager to get the last drop of milkshake from the bottom of the cup.

Officer David McKinnon from the York, Maine Police Department was working the night shift as a motorcycle cop. He found the animal wandering in the street with a McFlurry cup on to its head — not exactly a typical call. The cup’s lid was still attached to the cup.

He followed the skunk and managed to remove the cup, all without being sprayed. The skunk wandered around for a little while before scampering off.