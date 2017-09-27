Georgetown residents can register security cameras to help solve crimes

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police hope to harness the power of home and business security systems to keep tabs on crime in the city. The police department is starting a new program asking people to register their cameras.

The voluntary program lets residents and businesses register their location as having operational video equipment. If there is a crime, police can use the database to see if cameras in the area captured any evidence.

Police say only local law enforcement will have access to the information about who has video surveillance systems. Those interested in participating in the program can sign up at the CrimeReports Camera Registration Program website.