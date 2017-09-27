Fights at Lehman High School in Kyle trigger ‘hold in place’

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — About eight students were involved in a series of small fights spanning Tuesday and Wednesday at Lehman High School in Kyle, the school district said.

District spokesperson Tim Savoy says, contrary to concerned calls from parents about one really large fight, that did not happen.

The fights started Tuesday with two boys fighting over a girlfriend, and spilled over into tension with their friends on Wednesday, the district said.

In response, the high school initiated what’s called a “hold in place” at 2 p.m., where the bell is turned off and class changes are suspended.

Once the school identified who the students were, they held them in their respective classrooms until they could be removed.

The hold lasted until around 2:50 p.m. The school district says it is aware of videos posted on social media showing the fights. One Twitter account in particular, “Hays & Lehman fights,” is being investigated separately.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, only one video remains on the account, showing law enforcement in the high school getting into a scuffle with students.

Savoy says no one was seriously injured and an ambulance was not called.

As for punishment, the district is still interviewing students, but consequences could range from school discipline to potential charges or citations from school resource officers.