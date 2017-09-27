Boy hurt after leading police on high-speed chase in Southeast Texas

The Associated Press Published:
A boy in Vidor was hurt after leading police on a high speed chase. (Photo via NBC News)
A boy in Vidor was hurt after leading police on a high speed chase. (Photo via NBC News)

VIDOR, Texas (AP) — A 10-year-old boy who took his mother’s pickup truck was injured when the vehicle crashed while leading police on a high-speed chase in Southeast Texas.

Vidor police say an officer saw the pickup run a red light after authorities received several calls Wednesday morning about a recklessly driven vehicle.

As the police car’s emergency lights were activated, the pickup truck accelerated, reaching speeds of up to 85 mph before going off the road. Officers then realized the driver was a child.

The boy, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a Houston hospital in serious condition.

Police say following the accident, a woman called the Orange County sheriff’s office to tell them her son took her vehicle after becoming upset over a disciplinary issue.

Police continue to investigate.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s