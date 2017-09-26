Witnesses asked to come forward after attempted kidnapping in SE Austin

By Published: Updated:
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Were you in the area of Georgie Trace Avenue in southeast Austin around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday morning?

If so, police would like to speak to you if you witnessed an attempted kidnapping or anything out of the ordinary on the street. The incident happened near Grand Meadow Neighborhood Park

Austin Police Department child abuse detectives are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen something to call 512-974-6880.

Police emphasized the incident served as a reminder to remain vigilant at all times. Additional details, including the age of the victim, were not able to be released at this time, police said.

