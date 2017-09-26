Video of West Texas officer dragging woman prompts internal investigation

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Big Spring Police Department has opened an internal investigation after a video of an officer dragging a woman went viral online.

The video, which shows the yet-to-be identified officer detain the woman then drag her behind his police car after she refused to stand up, has been shared thousands of times on social media.

Two witnesses spoke to our sister station KMID and said they believe excessive force was used during the altercation.

Marcus Sanchez, who happened to be nearby when the woman was detained, says, “he had her on the ground before he took her around. He should have waited for the back up you know… to come in… to pick her up, not grab her like a sack of potatoes and drag her to the other side.”

CBS 7 reports the altercation began when the officer learned the woman had a warrant for possession of marijuana and when he tried to detain her, she resisted arrest.

Additional details on the internal investigation have not been released, and it’s currently unknown if the officer is still actively patrolling for the Big Spring Police Department or if he’s been placed on leave.

BigCountryHomepage will provide more information on this investigation as soon as it’s released.