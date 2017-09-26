Video of West Texas officer dragging woman prompts internal investigation

Erica Garner, KTAB/KRBC Published:
Video of a woman being dragged on the ground by a Big Spring, Texas police officer has prompted an internal investigation. (Photo via KTAB/KRBC)
Video of a woman being dragged on the ground by a Big Spring, Texas police officer has prompted an internal investigation. (Photo via KTAB/KRBC)

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Big Spring Police Department has opened an internal investigation after a video of an officer dragging a woman went viral online.

The video, which shows the yet-to-be identified officer detain the woman then drag her behind his police car after she refused to stand up, has been shared thousands of times on social media.

Two witnesses spoke to our sister station KMID and said they believe excessive force was used during the altercation.

Marcus Sanchez, who happened to be nearby when the woman was detained, says, “he had her on the ground before he took her around. He should have waited for the back up you know… to come in… to pick her up, not grab her like a sack of potatoes and drag her to the other side.”

CBS 7 reports the altercation began when the officer learned the woman had a warrant for possession of marijuana and when he tried to detain her, she resisted arrest.

Additional details on the internal investigation have not been released, and it’s currently unknown if the officer is still actively patrolling for the Big Spring Police Department or if he’s been placed on leave.

BigCountryHomepage will provide more information on this investigation as soon as it’s released.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s