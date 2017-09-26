Trial begins for wrong-way I-35 driver accused of manslaughter

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The trial for a man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 and killing a veteran on a motorcycle two years ago begins Tuesday.

John McClintock, 32, faces intoxication manslaughter charge and murder with a deadly weapon charges. He told police he made a “wrong turn” in as he was driving home to San Marcos in November 2015. Police received several calls about him that night as he drove north in the southbound lanes, and a police chase ensued.

The chase ended with a crash in Round Rock, where 25-year-old Domonick Turner died.

At the time, McClintock admitted to police that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest affidavit.

KXAN will have a crew at the trial and will update this story as it unfolds.