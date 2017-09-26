Tom Hanks to present his short stories at Texas Book Festival

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Tom Hanks will travel to downtown Austin in November to present his first short story collection during the Texas Book Festival. “Uncommon Type” features 17 stories.

Hanks will speak alongside Texas author and Pulitzer Prize-winner Lawrence Wright Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse has also partnered with the festival to live stream the authors’ conversation at theaters around the country.

People can buy tickets at the Texas Book Festival website. They are $48 and include a signed copy of Hanks’ book.

The festival takes place Nov. 4-5 in and around the State Capitol grounds and features more than 300 authors, including Jenna Bush Hager, Dan Rather and Lemony Snicket.

