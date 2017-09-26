Texas man’s behavior prompted 911 call prior to killing of 8

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police records show a Texas man’s behavior at a Dallas-area bar prompted employees to call 911 but it wasn’t soon enough to prevent him from going to his estranged wife’s home and fatally shooting her and seven others.

Search warrants released Tuesday show 32-year-old Spencer Hight displayed a knife and handgun to bar employees in Plano on Sept. 10. He was escorted to his car to put away the weapons.

Two employees were concerned enough to follow Hight as he drove to the nearby home of his estranged wife, Meredith Hight, who was hosting a party.

Authorities say Spencer Hight opened fire on the party before responding officers killed him.

Friends say he had grown despondent as his marriage dissolved and was drinking heavily.