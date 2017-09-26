Texas families who use au pairs fear cuts to visa program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin area family is growing concerned about President Donald Trump’s desire to cut a visitor exchange program they depend on.

The J-1 Visa is one critics say employers exploit to avoid hiring more expensive American workers and instead hire cheaper labor. The President ordered the review as part of his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order signed in April.

Tiffany Anschutz said the program makes taking care of her children much more manageable.

“It would have a significant impact,” Anschutz said. “I don’t know exactly what we would do to make things work for our family.”

Anschutz is an au pair host mom. The program connects American families with people in different countries looking to immerse themselves in American culture. Those exchange visitors provide daycare and take classes while here in the states.

“I think everyone deserves to live this kind of experience — everyone,” said Anschutz’ au pair, Angelica Reyes.

The 22-year-old is visiting from Colombia. She never expected her experience to be so fulfilling.

“It’s my new family,” Reyes said.

“We live with her, and we get to know her and love her, and she loves us and my children,” Anschutz said. “It’s the next best thing than having a family member watch your children.”

Anschutz fears families like her will suffer if the program vanishes. She saves nearly $6,000 a year in daycare costs with an au pair visitor at home.

According to U.S. Department of State data, there were roughly 600 au pairs in Texas on J-1 Visas just like Reyes last year, but that’s only one of the jobs it covers. Of the 14,000 people visiting Texas on J-1 Visas in 2016, roughly 2,400 were professors and research scholars. About 300 were teachers, 500 were camp counselors and more than 170 were physicians. The Perryman Group’s Dr. Ray Perryman helped KXAN break these numbers down.