10 NCAA assistant basketball coaches, others charged in corruption scheme

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — The FBI arrested several Division-1 NCAA assistant and associate basketball coaches Tuesday morning, NBC News reports. Business associates of major sports apparel providers also face charges.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced the corruption charges against 10 people, arrests made Monday night.

Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State University, Chuck Person of Auburn University, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona are all among those charged.

According to court documents filed in the NCAA basketball coaches corruption case the FBI says assistant and associate coaches receive cash bribes to deliver players to an advisor or agent.

The complaint says, “agents and other athlete advisors attempt to recruit student athletes early in their NCAA career, in violation of NCAA rules, including by paying bribes to the athletes’ coaches and athletes and/or their families.”

Court documents show the U.S. Attorney and FBI have been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players since 2015.

The U.S. Attorney is set to give a press conference at noon ET with more details.

