Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot

LONDON, Ontario (WFLA/CNN) — A groom in Canada went from the bride’s dream man to a superhero.

Clayton and Brittany Cook just said their “I do’s” and were taking their wedding photos when Clayton noticed a little boy struggling in a river.

Without hesitation, all dressed up, the groom rushed over, got into the water and pulled the boy out — and the wedding photographer captured the whole thing.

In the photos, you can see a well-dressed Clayton Cook in the nearly waist-high water pulling the drenched boy safely onto dry land.

The bride said she wasn’t even surprised by her husband’s heroic actions.

“That’s who Clay is to me,” she said.