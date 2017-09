AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is National Pancake Day and if you’re the First Dog of Texas and also happen to be named Pancake, you get to celebrate with a plush stack of your own.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a photo of Pancake celebrating with his his pancakes. It’s unclear if the plush toy contained a squeaker.

Pancake, a golden retriever, was adopted two years ago by the Abbotts.

The Abbott’s dog, Oreo, passed away last week at the age of 13.

Sad news at the Governor's Mansion today. Our border collie @OreoAbbott passed away after 13 wonderful years. pic.twitter.com/oUQYVjjCWW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 21, 2017