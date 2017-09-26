Florida teen steals uniform, poses as deputy to impress girlfriend

A Florida teen allegedly posed as a deputy and was arrested (Marion County Sheriff's Office photo)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida teen is behind bars after stealing a uniform, gun and cruiser, then posing as a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy.

Isael Lima is accused of impersonating his uncle, who is a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Detectives said he stole his uncle’s badge and uniform over the weekend, and the deception started when he tried to impress his girlfriend.

Officials said Lima called for backup when he was breaking up a fight and identified himself as his uncle.

Deputies said Lima’s con did not last long. A sergeant who responded to the fight talked with the uncle and found out he had been out of town when it happened.

