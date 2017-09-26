Dawnna Dukes’ defense cites racist email as reason to proceed with felony trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The defense for Rep. Dawnna Dukes alleges she received a racist email shortly after it filed an opposition to the State’s request to push back her trial on felony corruption charges.

The email had no content, just a subject that said “Disgusting porch slave, time to resign lying scum.”

It included that information in a supplemental opposition to motion to delay that it filed Monday, saying it was an example of the “humiliation, threats and vilification” Dukes has experienced, and that she should be able to proceed with her felony trial to “clear her name.”

Both sides are set to meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a hearing in the case.

Dukes will be tried Oct. 16 on misdemeanor charges. However, last Tuesday the prosecution filed a motion of continuance for the 13 felony counts against her, saying it needed more time to build up its case in light of new information.

The two misdemeanor indictments relate to allegations that Dukes misused public funds for her personal gain, and that she converted campaign funds to personal use. The 13 felony charges allege she made false entries on State of Texas travel vouchers that said she traveled to the Capitol outside of the legislative session, allowing her to collect a total of $799.50 in per diem payments.

In its Monday filing, Dukes’ defense said it and the prosecution agreed in an Aug. 21 hearing that they would both be ready for the felony trial Oct. 16. The defense said a date for the misdemeanor charges had not been set, and that changing the Oct. 16 date to address those charges instead was a “bait and switch.”

“The misdemeanors are different cases with different facts and different forensic and legal issues,” the defense wrote. “We cannot effectively represent our client at trial of a different case in under three weeks. In fact, the State has still not provided us with complete discovery.”

KXAN reached out to District Attorney Margaret Moore’s office for comment, but has not heard back.