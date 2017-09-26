Could UT vs. Texas A&M rivalry game return with student-driven push?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Student Government sent out an email to the student body Tuesday morning asking for students to weigh-in on whether they’d like to see an annual rival football game between Texas and Texas A&M reinstated.

Student body Vice President Micky Wolf explained to KXAN that this idea has been in the works for around seven months. Student leaders have met with both university leaders and the athletics department who’ve told SGA that rebooting the game would be a possibility. In fact, some of the questions on the survey came directly from questions university leaders told student government they had for the student body.

Wolf said that UT Student Government has also been speaking about this possibility with student leaders at Texas A&M and UT alumni through the Texas Exes organization.

The data from this survey, Wolf explained, will be presented to UT President Greg Fenves as well as UT Athletic Director Mike Perrin.

John Bianco, a spokesperson for UT’s Athletic Department, explained that in order for the game to be possible, both school’s athletics directors would have to find a way to coordinate a game within both of their schedules.

“Mike Perrin has great memories from the rivalry and recognizes the passion, pride and tradition of the game. He believes it will one day eventually be renewed but he doesn’t know when,” Bianco said in an email. He added that UT Athletics has not had any talks about scheduling that rivalry game at this point.

Students can share their thoughts through the survey in a university-wide referendum Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longhorn students can vote through this link.

On KXAN tonight at 9 and 10, KXAN’s Alyssa Goard explains how this discussion came about and when students are hoping the next rivalry game will be held.