Colorado driver leaves marijuana joint as apology for damaging car

A woman found an apology note with cash and a marijuana joint on her car Sept. 24 (Courtesy Mandi Shepard)
DENVER (KXAN/KUSA) —  Someone in Colorado allegedly left a note, cash and a marijuana joint in one of the more unique ways of apologizing for damaging someone’s car.

Mandi Shepard was leaving work Sunday when she realized someone had hit her car. There was a long scratch on her back bumper.

It wasn’t until she started driving that she noticed the piece of paper stuck to her left side mirror, and an envelope rolled up in a baggy.

“I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint,” Shepard said.

Part of the note reads “sorry 4 the scratch man” with a drawn-on frowney face.

She plans to use the $40 to try to pay someone to buff out the scratch. She says she’s not a smoker, so she isn’t exactly sure what she will do with the marijuana.

