City of Austin wants your opinion on Spicewood Springs Road changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2016 Mobility Bond, approved by voters in November 2016, included $17 million in funding for preliminary engineering, design and construction of improvements along Spicewood Springs Road between Mesa and Loop 360. Now the city of Austin wants your input about Spicewood Springs Road.

Reena Kaven is a co-owner of Studio Mantra and travels the road daily. “I’m in a very unique position. I live on the other side of 360 and I own a business here on Mesa.”

A lack of turn lanes, especially onto Old Spicewood Springs Road, makes her nervous. “There’s some problems turning into that road right now and if traffic is increased on that road it might be even more difficult for residents trying to get to the other side.”

Currently, the city is moving forward with project development, starting with in-field data collection, which means collecting traffic counts and completing surveying. The effort will include community engagement, as well as a review of constraints such as right-of-way and utilities, and coordination with the city’s adopted transportation plans and policies.

The goal of the project is to enhance mobility and safety on Spicewood Springs Road. Improvements have not been designed but may include expansion from a two-lane section to a four-lane divided roadway (which would generally match a four-lane cross section east of Mesa Drive), signals, medians, sidewalks, bike lanes and driveway reconstruction.

Preliminary engineering includes evaluating transportation metrics along the road such as vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle counts, speed, driveway analysis, right of way width and availability, drainage, sidewalk condition, utilities, as well as engaging the community on the project. City of Austin spokesperson Cheynne Krause says those traveling through the area will see more crews in the area for the next month.

“People might observe things like tubes across the road or people out with safety vests on walking around taking notations. That’s routine data collection,” explains Krause.

As for Kaven, she’d like to see the road become a little safer. “I know there’s a lot of room to expand on the lower part near 360, but on the upper part you’ve got a lot more businesses.”

Some drivers expressed their concern with deer in the heavily wooded area, saying that when driving in overnight or in early morning hours there’s limited lighting, so keeping an a eye open for the wildlife is important.

“They don’t understand the traffic laws — of course, they’re very aware that humans are here. I get concerned that with the more traffic, the more deer will get hit,” says Kaven. “The neighborhood is growing so it does need some help traffic-wise and how these two are going to work together to make both businesses and residents happy.”

The first public meeting regarding improvements on Spicewood Springs Road will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at Westover Church of Christ, at 8322 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78759.

Can’t make it to the meeting? You can participate online. Use the comment mapping tool between now and Oct. 31 to provide your comments about the existing conditions of Spicewood Springs Road between Mesa and Loop 360.