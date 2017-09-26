Chip and Joanna Gaines ending ‘Fixer Upper’ after season 5

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Home makeover duo Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” is ending after season 5.

The couple wrote that the decision was a difficult one, but “the right choice for us,” in a blog post on their Magnolia Market website. They say they are very proud of the last season of the show.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen,” they write. “How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They said nothing specifically prompted the decision to end the show, but that they “need to catch our breath” for a moment and give love, time and attention to their family and their businesses. The Gaines family said they are still planning to renovate homes and design things to help others decorate their own spaces, including a new line at Target that is launching in November.

“Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch,” Chip and Joanna Gaines wrote.

They both expressed their thanks to their fans as well as HGTV and the “Fixer Upper” production company.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Chip Gaines said in a video attached to the blog post. “At the end of the day, you can find us here in Waco, Texas.”