Chip and Joanna Gaines ending ‘Fixer Upper’ after season 5

By Published:
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. Gaines responded on Twitter April 29, 2017, to a lawsuit filed against him by former business partners in Texas. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Home makeover duo Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” is ending after season 5.

The couple wrote that the decision was a difficult one, but “the right choice for us,” in a blog post on their Magnolia Market website. They say they are very proud of the last season of the show.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen,” they write. “How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They said nothing specifically prompted the decision to end the show, but that they “need to catch our breath” for a moment and give love, time and attention to their family and their businesses. The Gaines family said they are still planning to renovate homes and design things to help others decorate their own spaces, including a new line at Target that is launching in November.

“Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch,” Chip and Joanna Gaines wrote.

They both expressed their thanks to their fans as well as HGTV and the “Fixer Upper” production company.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Chip Gaines said in a video attached to the blog post. “At the end of the day, you can find us here in Waco, Texas.”

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s