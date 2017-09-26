Carsharing car2go replacing smart cars with compact Mercedes-Benz

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those tiny smart cars you can rent and drive around Austin will slowly start disappearing. Car2go announced Tuesday it is transitioning to a new fleet of Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA compact cars.

The German-based company launched in 2009 and houses its North American headquarters in Austin. It allows drivers to use an app to rent cars based on how long they use them — anywhere from a few minutes to an entire day. Users also don’t have to pay for gas, insurance or parking, according to car2go’s Austin General Manager James Emery.

“Fantastic new vehicles and the easiest, most powerful app experience yet are giving Austinites the ability to travel in style, safety, and comfort while avoiding the expense and inconvenience of car ownership,” Emery said.

The company said the best part about the car upgrades is that now more people can come along for the ride. Four or five passengers can fit in the company’s new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which also come with bling spot sensors, adaptive breaking and a rearview camera. Only two people could fit in the smart car vehicles, microcars which Mercedes-Benz also manufactured.

There are about 67,000 registered car2go members in Austin. The fleet upgrade will increase the number of the company’s cars from more than 300 to about 330.