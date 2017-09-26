Bomb scare causes evacuation in San Marcos strip mall

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of a San Marcos strip mall were evacuated Tuesday morning as officers investigated a suspicious package.

The San Marcos Marshal’s Office says the bomb scare led to the evacuation inside a business at 1050 McKinley Place, just south of Interstate 35 and Wonder World Drive, at 10:53 a.m. An employee called police after finding the package.

The Austin Police Department was called to help find out if the package was a threat. Around 1:30 p.m., officers determined it was no danger to the public and employees were let back in the building.

The Marshal’s Office is is investigating the events around the incident. While they would not specify what businesses were evacuated, a KXAN viewer photo showed police in front of a PetSmart and Leslie’s pool supplies.

Officials say at this time they will not be releasing additional information on the scare.