APD changes policy on immigration status checks after court ruling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it is going to make policy changes after Monday’s federal appeals court ruling allowing more of the state’s sanctuary cities law to go into effect.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley says he still worries the law will hurt public safety if immigrants stop reporting crimes.

Manley says officers will not detain someone simply to figure out their immigration status, but if someone is already in custody, officers can check. Each time an officer does so, it has to be reported.

“Officers that choose to make an inquiry into someone’s immigration status will be required to write an offense report,” Manley said in a press conference Tuesday. “This report is necessary so that we have data and understand the circumstances under which we ask these questions, whom are we asking, where are we asking, why are we asking.”

He continued, “We’re worried about your safety, not your status.”

Chief Manley says he has recorded training videos that are being sent to officers to help them understand new policies.

Monday, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her office would now comply with all Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests.