AISD expands free breakfast for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 19,000 students in Austin will be able to get free breakfast, after the school district received a grant allowing it to expand the program.

The Austin Independent School District announced Monday that 39 schools have access to funding, with some planning to roll out the Breakfast in the Classroom program in the near future.

“Research shows that when students eat breakfast at school, students attend school more often, have better attendance rates and improved behavior,” said Anneliese Tanner, Nutrition Director at AISD. “We’re excited to work with Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom to make a morning meal available to more Austin students and help enhance the quality of, access to and participation in school breakfast.”

The program offers breakfast to all students, and has them eat it in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.

“Hunger is an obstacle to educating our youth that we hope our district can overcome,” Tanner said.

For the 2017-2018 school year, 13 schools are participating in the program:

Blackshear Elementary School

Brooke Elementary School

Brown Elementary School

Eastside High School

Govalle Elementary School

Harris Elementary School

International High School

LBJ Early College High School

Oak Springs Elementary School

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Sims Elementary School

Travis Early College High School

Zavala Elementary School

Meanwhile, 26 schools have access to funding and will roll out the program soon:

Allison Elementary School

Bedichek Middle School

Blanton Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

Campbell Elementary School

Cook Elementary School

Dobie Middle School

Galindo Elementary School

Graham Elementary School

Jordan Elementary School

Lanier Early College High School

Martin Middle School

McBee Elementary School

Norman Elementary School

Ortega Elementary School

Overton Elementary School

Padron Elementary School

Odom Elementary School

Reagan Early College High School

Reilly Elementary School

Sanchez Elementary School

Walnut Creek Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Winn Elementary School

Wooldridge Elementary School

Wooten Elementary School