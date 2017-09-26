AISD expands free breakfast for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 19,000 students in Austin will be able to get free breakfast, after the school district received a grant allowing it to expand the program.
The Austin Independent School District announced Monday that 39 schools have access to funding, with some planning to roll out the Breakfast in the Classroom program in the near future.
“Research shows that when students eat breakfast at school, students attend school more often, have better attendance rates and improved behavior,” said Anneliese Tanner, Nutrition Director at AISD. “We’re excited to work with Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom to make a morning meal available to more Austin students and help enhance the quality of, access to and participation in school breakfast.”
The program offers breakfast to all students, and has them eat it in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.
“Hunger is an obstacle to educating our youth that we hope our district can overcome,” Tanner said.
For the 2017-2018 school year, 13 schools are participating in the program:
- Blackshear Elementary School
- Brooke Elementary School
- Brown Elementary School
- Eastside High School
- Govalle Elementary School
- Harris Elementary School
- International High School
- LBJ Early College High School
- Oak Springs Elementary School
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Sims Elementary School
- Travis Early College High School
- Zavala Elementary School
Meanwhile, 26 schools have access to funding and will roll out the program soon:
- Allison Elementary School
- Bedichek Middle School
- Blanton Elementary School
- Burnet Middle School
- Campbell Elementary School
- Cook Elementary School
- Dobie Middle School
- Galindo Elementary School
- Graham Elementary School
- Jordan Elementary School
- Lanier Early College High School
- Martin Middle School
- McBee Elementary School
- Norman Elementary School
- Ortega Elementary School
- Overton Elementary School
- Padron Elementary School
- Odom Elementary School
- Reagan Early College High School
- Reilly Elementary School
- Sanchez Elementary School
- Walnut Creek Elementary School
- Williams Elementary School
- Winn Elementary School
- Wooldridge Elementary School
- Wooten Elementary School