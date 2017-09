AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people are being evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure in the 1400 block of East Sixth Street in east Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

Three ambulances were called to the scene and the building, near Navasota Street, was evacuated.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene.