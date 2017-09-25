WATCH: Aurora borealis from space

By Published:
An image of an aurora borealis shot from the International Space Station Sept. 15 (ESA Photo)
An image of an aurora borealis shot from the International Space Station Sept. 15 (ESA Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — It’s a sight most Texans rarely see in the state — dancing lights in the night sky. The Aurora Borealis generally concentrates on the Earth’s poles, but now new images allow people to enjoy the show no matter where they live.

The European Space Agency released video of the aurora — also known as the Northern Lights — on Monday. The video was shot Sept. 15 from the International Space Station.

The phenomenon occurs when electrically charged electrons and protons in the earth’s magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere that then give off light.

