The brutal truth about cash

Ever consider cash as the safe option for retirement planning? In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains why you’re actually losing money over time.

If you just sit in cash, we consider 3% inflation, the $60,000 a year you’re planning to spend as retirement expenses in your 60’s quickly becomes $125,000 in your 80’s.

If your money isn’t keeping up with inflation you’re going to be drawing down your savings more quickly. Inflation won’t make you broke but your lifestyle will be broke.

Chris is offering a new report, The effect of interest rates on retirement income, for free. You may request a copy by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

