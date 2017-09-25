The brutal truth about cash

Sponsored by REAP Financial Published:

Ever consider cash as the safe option for retirement planning? In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains why you’re actually losing money over time.

If you just sit in cash, we consider 3% inflation, the $60,000 a year you’re planning to spend as retirement expenses in your 60’s quickly becomes $125,000 in your 80’s.

If your money isn’t keeping up with inflation you’re going to be drawing down your savings more quickly. Inflation won’t make you broke but your lifestyle will be broke.

Chris is offering a new report, The effect of interest rates on retirement income, for free. You may request a copy by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s