Some University of North Texas staff oppose Trump Jr. invite

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump Jr. greets guests during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people were expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
DENTON, Texas (AP) — More than 80 faculty members at the University of North Texas have signed a letter opposing Donald Trump Jr. as a speaker in a donor-sponsored lecture series.

The letter asks administrators of the school in Denton, 35 miles northwest of Dallas, to rescind the invitation to the oldest son of President Donald Trump. The open letter says the invitation shows disrespect for women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak Oct. 24 and be paid $100,000, from private donations in the UNT Kuehne Speaker Series to raise money for scholarships.

UNT spokeswoman Kelley Reese said Monday that the school welcomes speakers with a variety of viewpoints.

Trump Jr. spokeswoman Amanda Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

