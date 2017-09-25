Smoke shop owner accused of filming woman using restroom, assaulting another

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A smoke shop owner in Central Austin is accused of recording a customer using the restroom, while he assaulted another customer just outside.

Police were called to the Smoke Shop at 2801 Guadalupe St. near the University of Texas at Austin campus just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Two women told officers they went into the Smoke Shop to look around and asked the owner, 22-year-old Manesh Vislavath, to use the restroom.

They say Vislavath first said the restroom was for employees only, but eventually let the women use it.

He told them to go around the store and told the women he would open the back door for them, according to police. Vislavath stayed in the restroom after letting one of the women inside, and was asked to leave.

Outside the restroom, officers say Vislavath pushed the other woman against the wall and groped her. The woman said she told him to stop and pushed him off, to which he touched himself and replied that she was “very tempting.”

The woman inside the restroom noticed the gold cell phone when she went to wash her hands, seeing that it was recording her. She stopped the video recording and, after leaving the restroom, told Vislavath to delete the video.

In an interview with officers, the man at first denied owning a gold iPhone, but eventually pulled the phone out of his left pocket, claiming it was a friend’s. He later admitted it was his personal phone.

Vislavath unlocked his phone for police, who found the video — which showed Vislavath setting up the phone to record the woman using the restroom — and apologized, admitting “he had made a mistake,” an arrest affidavit said.

He was arrested Saturday on charges of invasive visual recording and assault by contact and taken to the Travis County Jail with bond set at $5,000. As of Monday afternoon he remains in custody.