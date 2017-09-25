Ruling allows part of Texas sanctuary cities bill to go into effect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will allow Texas to enforce part of its sanctuary cities law while it appeals a lower court ruling that blocked it from going into effect.

Senate Bill 4 banned sanctuary cities and allows law enforcement agencies in Texas to ask people about their immigration status during routine traffic stops. It also threatens elected officials with removal from office if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The law was scheduled to take effect Sept. 1, but a district judge granted a preliminary injunction two days before that would stop it from going into effect while the federal lawsuit was pending.

The 5th Circuit Court panel voted 3-0 to stop part of the injunction while the state appeals. It will specifically allow the part of the law requiring local governments to comply with federal immigration detainer requests to go into effect.

“The “comply with, honor, and fulfill” requirement does not require detention pursuant to every ICE detainer request; rather, the “comply with, honor, and fulfill” provision mandates that local agencies cooperate according to existing ICE detainer practice and law,” the judges wrote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the move and said he was confident SB 4 will be found constitutional and upheld in later court rulings.

“We are pleased today’s 5th Circuit ruling will allow Texas to strengthen public safety by implementing the key components of Senate Bill 4,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “Enforcing immigration law helps prevent dangerous criminals from being released into Texas communities.”

A hearing on the state’s appeal is scheduled for Nov. 6.