Parts of Zilker Park close as city prepares for Austin City Limits Music Festival

AUSTN (KXAN) — The fences are going up on the main lawn at Zilker Park Monday.

As Austin prepares for Austin City Limits Music Festival, some got in a few last minutes of fun on the grass.

“She knows the word when we go to the park, and she gets excited the whole drive,” said Austin’s Sarah Karney about her dog.

The pair spent Friday morning at the park before the closure.

From Sept. 25 to Dec. 23, the park’s lawn will stay fenced off.

Karney says it’s unfortunate she won’t be able to roam the field with her pooch for the better part of three months, but it’s a good trade off given what’s taking over the grounds.

“ACL is just like a really big part of Austin and it brings so many good acts,” she said. “I don’t really mind it. There are lots of other green spaces around Austin you can go to. It sucks that it’s closed for a while but I think it’s worth it.”

As KXAN previously reported, the festival is adding a third entrance along Barton Springs Road. When you show up, you can access the grounds via the existing Lady Bird Lake entrance, the Barton Springs East entrance or the Barton Springs West entrance.

To accommodate for the 75,000 attendees each day, organizers have also shifted or relocated multiple stages. The former ACL Fest Box Office space will be incorporated as part of the main festival grounds, and will host one of eight stages.

