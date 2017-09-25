Parents using NFL controversy as learning lesson for young players

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many football fans are reacting to the controversy surrounding the National Football League where some players or even entire teams are taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

Parents are also paying close attention — especially those with kids playing football. Now, these player protests are inspiring more than just controversy, it’s inspiring conversations.

At House Park in Austin on Monday night, it was the Covington Colts vs. the Martin Eagles. Parents filled the stands to watch their middle-schoolers drive, run and tackle.

It’s not hard to spot Darrell Diaz’s 12-year-old son on the turf. You just have to find the pink socks.

“Seeing his friends play football kinda encouraged him to go out and try it,” Diaz said.

Diaz is a veteran and disagrees with the NFL players who choose to take a knee during the national anthem. But the message to his son takes a different tone by using it as a learning lesson.

“I just explain to him that everyone has their own opinion and they are doing it as a team,” Diaz said.

Race relations in America and what exactly it means to be a patriot can be heavy topics for these young players to grasp. But they are paying attention and they are curious.

“He asked, ‘Dad, mom, why are they doing this first of all? What’s the problem, what’s the big idea?'” said father Lee McMarion.

These parents are quickly becoming life coaches of their own, especially as the young players look up to and idolize many of the NFL players.

“I tell him, you’re entitled to your own opinions and your own judgemnts, but make sure it’s for the best cause, for the positive,” McMarion said. “They are watching you on TV first of all so they [are] looking at that image you’re portraying and they can either make the judgment call whether that’s not positive or it is.”

In football, the tackles and the cheers will keep coming. It sounds like, for now, this conversation will too.

“He’s still trying to understand it, trying to figure it out,” Diaz said of his son.