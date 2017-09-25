Parents say drivers aren’t stopping for school buses along US 290

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Parents living along US Highway 290 say they are fed up with drivers speeding past school buses stopped to pick up students. Leaders with Dripping Springs Independent School District say it’s a problem they deal with often.

The district says it has five bus stops along US 290. It’s not an ideal location but the district says it really has no other options.

“If the bus could travel down the road, there’s absolutely nowhere for the bus to turn around,” said Dripping Springs ISD Transportation Director Pam Swanks. “Some roads are just too small.”

Highway 290 is a four-lane road with a turning lane in the middle, and Swanks says visibility isn’t a problem, but people ignoring the law is.

“They activate their yellow lights 300-500 feet before they stop. So again, if a motorist is paying attention to the school bus in front of them, they know that something is about to happen and that bus is about to stop,” said Swanks. “I really think it’s more of just lack of awareness that there is a school bus there and it is stopped. People need to be mindful and aware of their surroundings.”

Because there is not a physical barrier like a cement wall or a grass median, all four lanes of traffic must stop if a bus has its lights on and the stop sign is out. However, parents say that’s not happening.

“I’ve seen them try to stop, but it’s 200 yards too late and that’s the way it is,” said Dripping Springs ISD parent Clint Fray.

Fray’s two sons both ride the bus that stops on 290. “With the fog and with the conditions it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s about every third or fourth morning, you get someone running highway speed and you can’t see it, it’s to the left, the highway is crowned, they’re off to the right, they’re running 60 and they whiz right by.”

But he isn’t asking the district to make a change, instead he hopes drivers will take this as a warning and pay attention.

“I don’t’ want it to turn into an accident. Because when one life is lost, no money in the world can replace that,” said Fray.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization may come to the rescue. They’re looking at making US 290 a six-lane divided highway in that area as part of its 2040 plan.

The speed limit along this stretch of Highway 290 was lowered from 65 to 60 miles an hour back in 2014. Those who lived nearby petitioned TxDOT for the change after two crashes in one month killed five people.