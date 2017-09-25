One month later: A look at the response to Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Harvey dealt a devastating blow to the coastal Texas communities a month ago Monday before making a loop over Texas and dropping 40-50 inches of rain in southeast Texas and flooding parts of Bastrop, Lee and Fayette counties.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is planning to send 1,000 volunteers to Port Arthur on Saturday to help recovery efforts there. The group has already deployed more than 100 semi trucks worth of goods and $3 million in supplies.

The group is actively seeking volunteers to assist locally as well as those willing to deploy to impacted communities. You can learn more about these opportunities on the ADRN website.

The Red Cross is still sheltering approximately 1,400 evacuees in 15 shelters across the state. All of the evacuees staying at the Red Cross location in Austin have been transitioned home or to shelters closer to home. The organization orchestrated 411,000 overnight shelter stays since Harvey’s impact on Texas began. The Red Cross has approximately 2,900 volunteers on the ground and has approved $109 million in financial assistance to more than 274,000 Texas families.

More than one million relief supplies ranging from diapers to deodorant to clean up kits have been distributed.

A $50 donation to the Red Cross provides funding for a person to have shelter all day, food, relief supplies and health and human services.

The Salvation Army still has 70 mobile food units deployed, down from 96 at its peak, in some of the hardest hit areas. The Salvation Army’s disaster services volunteer teams from Williamson County have cooked more than 22,000 meals in the past 30 days in Victoria, Seadrift, Cuero, Port Lavaca, Houston and La Grange.

They also provided $11,800 in Walmart gift cards to 135 evacuated families staying at Austin’s shelter for evacuees.

Both the Red Cross and the Salvation Army say the demand for meals, clean up kits and other items will continue as residents continue returning home.