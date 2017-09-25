Northbound MoPac express underpass to open Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The MoPac construction nightmare is almost over, as the northbound express underpass — just south of 10th Street near downtown Austin — is supposed to open Saturday.

It is the first underpass of its size in Central Texas, about 200-400 feet long, depending on which side of MoPac you’re on. “It is something new and different,” said Thayer Smith, division chief with the Austin Fire Department.

Austin firefighters got a personal tour, so they know how to navigate the passage during an emergency. “Certainly a north and southbound underpass to get in and out of the managed lane, is going to give us the option to decrease our response times,” said Smith.

That means getting to victims quicker, and if there’s a crash inside the underpass, crews are prepared. “They built in features including hydrants at the end of the underpass, that would allow us in the event of a car fire to be able to hook into this system.”

The northbound lanes are expected to be open by 8 a.m. Saturday; however, if we see rain, the opening could be pushed back a week.

Work on the southbound underpass is expected to be finished in late October or early November, depending on the weather.

The entire MoPac project was supposed to be finished two years ago. Construction started in October of 2013.