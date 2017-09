AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a suspect is in custody after a man was shot late Sunday night in northwest Austin. The victim was taken to a hospital in Round Rock with life-threatening injuries. His vital signs were stable as of 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Police were called to the shooting scene on Hunters Chase Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road and West Parmer Lane.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.