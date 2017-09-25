Lanes closed on Loop 360 in northwest Austin for vehicle rescue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The southbound and eastbound lanes of Loop 360 are closed this morning after a two-car crash left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders had to pull the man from his vehicle. His car collided with another around 5:19 a.m. at the intersection of Courtyard Drive and N. Capitol of Texas Highway. The Austin Police Department says that intersection may be closed for some time as it conducts a full investigation.

Northbound and westbound right turn lanes are open, but drivers should consider taking another route if possible.