Hot dog vendor cited by police gets check for $87,000

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Cash confiscated from a hot dog vendor by police in Berkeley, California (Photo via KRON)
Cash confiscated from a hot dog vendor by police in Berkeley, California (Photo via KRON)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A street vendor who had his money confiscated for selling bacon hot dogs on a Berkeley sidewalk without a permit has received more than $87,000 raised by supporters.

It was reported that Rigoberto Matias on Saturday received a check for $87,921 from Martin Flores, who recorded a video of the Sept. 9 that went viral and sparked an outcry and a fundraising campaign.

In the video clip Flores posted on his Twitter account, he questions a University of California, Berkeley police officer’s decision to confiscate Matias’ money as unfair.

Flores, a UC Berkeley alum, also kicked off a GoFundMe campaign to help Matias, a construction worker who sells hot dogs on weekends to earn extra money.

