Homeowners in southeast Travis County want municipal water service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents in southeast Travis County say they are frustrated with a lack of water service available on their properties, after years of living with dried up water wells.

Homeowners in the area of Dee Gabriel Collins Road say they are looking for the opportunity to apply for municipal water services with Austin Water, rather than having to rely on purchasing non-potable water at the county’s Precinct 4 site, then transporting a thousand gallons of water at a time to their homes, multiple times in a single week.

The homes fall in the city of Austin’s “ETJ” — or Extraterritorial Jurisdiction — in Travis County. Homeowners in the area receive city of Austin utility services, but pay Travis County property taxes. The county does not provide water service independently.

Homeowners say it’s more than an inconvenience, it’s a public safety concern.

KXAN reached out to Austin Water about the residents’ concerns. Officials say they are aware of the situation. We’re told that property owners will either have to obtain easements or pay for the connection for services, without easements. Either option, however, is costly.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas speaks with one family fighting for water and Travis County ESD 11 on KXAN News at 6 p.m. 

