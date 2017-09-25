Group questions Austin ISD bond dollars for west vs. east side

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In less than a month, Austinites will be able to vote in the Austin Independent School District bond election.

Monday night the group Save East Austin Schools made some noise outside the board meeting, trying to convince people to vote “no.”

Around 20 people were at a small rally taking a stand against the $1 billion bond on the ballot in November. They do not see enough investment in east Austin campuses.

“As we’re losing homes as we’re losing families, consolidation and closing the schools to [move students to] one mega school is not the option and the business plan that we as taxpayers, alumni, parents and community activists here in east Austin want,” said Bertha Delgado, Founder of Save East Austin Schools.

Trustee Rev. Dr. Jayme Mathias, who has been meeting with parents on the five campuses that could be closed, says the bond will make east Austin schools stronger.

“For those who want to cling to these aging and increasingly inefficient facilities the arguments are often more emotional — and I understand that — rather than rational,” said Mathias.

The board is considering consolidating the under-enrolled campuses, and putting $25 million into building a new one.

“This is going to be an investment in East side schools like we’ve never seen,” said Mathias. “In fact, of all the vertical teams in Austin we will see more per student funding going into our Eastside Memorial vertical team than in any other vertical team in the Austin ISD — it’s going to be huge.”

But some question the bond breakdown per facility. According to an internal AISD analysis, 67 percent of bond dollars are slated for projects west of Interstate 35, while 33 percent would go to East Austin.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz made it clear Monday night east versus west of I-35 does not define poverty in the district, and pointed to a handful of campuses west of I-35 like Lanier High School, Travis High School and T.A. Brown Elementary that have high poverty student populations.