Fort Hood soldier injured by pickup truck driver in hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run incident.

Last Saturday, police responded to what was reported as a traffic crash in the 2600 block of Savage Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw EMS was in the process of transporting the victim from the scene.

Witnesses said a Ford pickup truck was following the victim’s vehicle, and the victim stopped her vehicle and got out.

As the victim stood next to her vehicle, the pickup truck struck her and fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as a female Fort Hood soldier, and was transported to Darnall Army Hospital. She was later transferred to Scott & White Hospital in Temple, where she is listed in stable condition.

It appears the incident may have been intentional in nature.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

