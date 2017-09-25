FBI: Violent crimes on the rise in Central Texas

AUSITN (KXAN) — The number of violent crimes is on the rise across Central Texas according to new data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program, or UCR, defines violent crime as murder, non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the Crimes in the United States report for 2016, Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette and Lee counties reported an increase in violent crimes over 2015. Hays County did not report crimes to the program in 2015, but lists 193 violent crimes for 2016.

The number of violent crimes stayed the same at 35 for Caldwell County, while Gillespie, Llano and Mason counties reported fewer violent crimes year-to-year.

County 2016 2015
Bastrop 225 216
Burnet 51 38
Caldwell 35 35
Fayette 11 9
Gillespie 4 5
Hays 157 DNR
Lee 15 16
Llano 11 12
Mason 2 4
Travis 684 613
Williamson 175 156

Based on the UCR data, the FBI estimates the number of violent crimes in the US increased for the second straight year, rising 4.1 percent in 2016.

