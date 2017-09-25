Cowboys take on Cardinals amid anthem protests

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — All eyes will be on Glendale, Ariz. Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals, not because of the action on the field, but because of what will happen on the sidelines during the national anthem.

Sunday, 200 NFL players protested the national anthem in forms ranging from kneeling, locking arms, sitting or raising a clinched-fist. Last week it was just six.

The protests come after President Donald Trump said he wished NFL owners would fire the “son of a [expletive]” who protest the during the anthem. Trump continued his offensive on the protesting players with an early morning tweet Monday:

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart fired back Monday in a conference call defending players’ rights to peacefully protest what they view as racial inequality and police brutality.

“Everyone should know, including the president, this is what real locker room talk is,” Lockhart said, in an apparent reference to the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting last season in his effort to bring attention to police violence against minorities.