Cowboys take on Cardinals amid anthem protests

KXAN News Published:
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — All eyes will be on Glendale, Ariz. Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals, not because of the action on the field, but because of what will happen on the sidelines during the national anthem.

Sunday, 200 NFL players protested the national anthem in forms ranging from kneeling, locking arms, sitting or raising a clinched-fist. Last week it was just six.

The protests come after President Donald Trump said he wished NFL owners would fire the “son of a [expletive]” who protest the during the anthem. Trump continued his offensive on the protesting players with an early morning tweet Monday:

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart fired back Monday in a conference call defending players’ rights to peacefully protest what they view as racial inequality and police brutality.

“Everyone should know, including the president, this is what real locker room talk is,” Lockhart said, in an apparent reference to the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting last season in his effort to bring attention to police violence against minorities.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s