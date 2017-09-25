Cowboys run away from the Cardinals

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys dives into the endzone to score on a ten yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys dives into the endzone to score on a ten yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (KXAN) — A night that began with solidarity between both teams ended in a 28-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Receiver Brice Butler provided the spark with a fourth quarter touchdown and a game clinching 53 yard snag with 6:20 to go in the game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott extended the lead to 28-17 running for an eight yard score to cap off the Cowboys win.

In pregame, Cowboys and Cardinals players met near midfield linking arms with their respective teammates. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett knelt with their players before Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem. A show of unity after President Donald Trump’s comments criticizing the NFL and former player, Colin Kaepernick.

The Cowboys offense stalled for most of the first half before Dak Prescott ran for a 10 yard touchdown tying the game. Dallas ran 16 plays and possessed the ball for less than 10 minutes but went to the locker room tied at 7. In the 3rd quarter, Prescott connected with Dez Bryant for a 15 yard score and a 14-7 lead.

The Cowboys (2-1) host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at noon.

