Baby left on side of Oklahoma freeway in car seat with cash

The Associated Press Published:
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate is in state custody as authorities investigate why the boy was abandoned.

Oklahoma City police say a church group returning from an amusement park spotted the child Saturday about 10 feet from the shoulder of Interstate 40. Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday that officers also found a Social Security card with the baby.

Police say they located the child’s mother through family members and that she’s been taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The church’s pastor credits divine intervention in finding the child.

Ken Angel of Abba’s House Worship Center in Ada, Oklahoma, says: “God stepped in.”

