Austin program manager disputes reprimand about avoiding female coworkers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin formally reprimanded a program manager who helps coordinate special events in the city, after he allegedly avoided one-on-one interactions with female coworkers and asked a coworker who reported him for it about her discussion with Human Resources.

In August, Corporate Special Events Program Manager William Manno received a written reprimand saying he violated the City of Austin Employee Conduct Policy by bringing ‘personal, private matters into the workplace’ and asking the employee who reported him about what she told Human Resources. It alleged that by asking her “to divulge what she had reported to me, your actions could be viewed as an attempt to discourage another employee from exercising their right to report concerns in the workplace.”

Manno responded to the grievance and said he disagreed with the characterization of discouraging his coworker from speaking to HR, and said he told her to disregard his question when he realized she was uncomfortable discussing it.

“Since there was no finding of retaliation on my part, I feel it is inappropriate for this paragraph to be included in the reprimand,” he wrote in response, and asked that it be removed from the grievance.

His request was denied in a letter sent Sept. 15 from City of Austin Chief of Staff Ray Baray. Baray wrote that although he did not violate that policy, the reprimand would stand because the coworker “viewed this as an attempt to discourage her from reporting concerns involving her employment. That might not have been your intent, but it was otherwise” for his coworker.

In July, the City of Austin employee relations manager sent a letter with findings of a complaint about Manno to Human Resources. It detailed concerns one of his coworkers had about his behavior, including deciding to have her attend business meetings in his place when another specific female coworker was expected to attend. He also told her that he had an agreement with someone — whose identity was excluded from the complaint because he or she is not a city employee — that ‘he would not give rides to people of the opposite sex when it was just the two of them.”

He also allegedly told a woman he occasionally met for work lunches that “I’ve been told it is not appropriate for a married man to have lunch with a single lady.”

“My review of this matter concludes that Mr. Manno has discussed and allowed personal aspects of his personal life to intrude unnecessarily, excessively and inappropriately into the work environment,” the letter stated.

In Manno’s response to the reprimand, he acknowledged that his discussions of personal information in the workplace did not foster a positive work environment, and vowed that it would not happen again. However, he also said he had an issue with some of the statements in the reprimand memo and claimed they “are based on misleading and incorrect information” and that he did not have an opportunity beforehand to address the statements about him.