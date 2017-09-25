3 bikers plead guilty in 2006 Austin murder of alleged rival

The Associated Press Published:
Prosecutors say four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin. (KXAN)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three Bandidos motorcycle club members have pleaded guilty in the 2006 slaying of an Austin man who allegedly sought to establish a chapter of the rival Hell’s Angels.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio said Monday that brothers Robert and Johnny Romo pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering. Jesse Benavidez pleaded guilty to a weapons charge linked to the murder.

All three face up to life in federal prison. Spokesman Daryl Fields says a fourth man, Norberto Serna Jr., is set to enter a guilty plea on a related charge Wednesday.

The Bandidos were indicted in March in the fatal shooting of Anthony W. Benesh III. That indictment was part of a racketeering case against ex-club officials Jeffrey Pike and John Portillo.

Authorities say Pike and Portillo await trial on allegations that they ordered members to commit murder, assault, extortion and drug trafficking.

